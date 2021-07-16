Walleye Trading LLC Invests $53,000 in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Otonomy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Otonomy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIC stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Otonomy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. Analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

