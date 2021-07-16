Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 244,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,387,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.62.

ARCO stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

