Wealth Alliance Buys 23,635 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,521. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

