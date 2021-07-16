Wealth Alliance Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

