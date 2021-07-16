Wealth Alliance Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $698.42. 10,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,386. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $723.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $674.09. The stock has a market cap of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

