Wealth Alliance Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,488. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.61.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.