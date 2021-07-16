Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of AGGRU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,503. Agile Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

