Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 66,800 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSACU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medicus Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.