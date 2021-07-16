Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 66,800 Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSACU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 152,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,570. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

