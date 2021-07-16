Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $4,950,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $9,900,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter worth about $4,866,000.

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,190. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

