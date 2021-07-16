Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 17,670 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 49,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.