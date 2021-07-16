Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Brunswick stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,315,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

