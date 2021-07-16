Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.41.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $328.16 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

