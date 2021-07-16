Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $32.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.82.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

In other news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

