Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.04.

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

