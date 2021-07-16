Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 55,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
