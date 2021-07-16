Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 55,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

