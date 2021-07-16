Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.95. Welltower has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $88.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after buying an additional 171,663 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

