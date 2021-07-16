Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $44.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.41.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

