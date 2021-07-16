West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 92,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,032.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

