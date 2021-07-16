Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

WABC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

