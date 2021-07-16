Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $87.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:WAB opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 178,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

