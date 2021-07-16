Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.