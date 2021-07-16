Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 30,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $953.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

