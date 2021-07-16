Westover Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy comprises about 1.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $26.51. 1,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,796. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

