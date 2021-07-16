Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

PAYC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.93. 301,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.87 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

