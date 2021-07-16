Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $66.97. 278,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,359,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.73. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.