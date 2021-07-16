Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 803 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $2,387,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,287,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,752 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,917 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.87. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

