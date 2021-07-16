Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 981 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

