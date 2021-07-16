Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,693. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 485,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.