Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTBDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.10 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

