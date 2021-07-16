Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.91% from the stock’s previous close.

FREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

