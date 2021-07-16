William Blair Comments on Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

In related news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 275,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. Also, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp purchased 370,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

