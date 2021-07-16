William Blair Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King lowered Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

