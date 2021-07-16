William Blair Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CL King lowered Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
