Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $60,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $157.94 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

