Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.21.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

