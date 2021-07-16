Windacre Partnership LLC Has $455.27 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Windacre Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,197,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680,900 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 11.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Fidelity National Financial worth $455,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $148,542,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.11. 19,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

