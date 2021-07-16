Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Winmark by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

WINA stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $150.03 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

