Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.90

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $209.90 and last traded at $209.90, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.45.

The stock has a market cap of $768.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 324.37% and a net margin of 49.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 198,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Winmark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

