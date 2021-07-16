Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

WIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

