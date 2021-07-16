Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Wipro stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

