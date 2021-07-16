Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.99. Wipro shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,596 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

