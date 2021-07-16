Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.99. Wipro shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,596 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.