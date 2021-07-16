WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE WNS opened at $80.90 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

