WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 million-1.009 billion less repair payments, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.80 million.WNS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.090-$3.280 EPS.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,300. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

