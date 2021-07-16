Woodline Partners LP Makes New $832,000 Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.