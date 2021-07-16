Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

FOREU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

