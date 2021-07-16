Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 8,442 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 271.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

