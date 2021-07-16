Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

