Woodline Partners LP Trims Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,010 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS HAACU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.