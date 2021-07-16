Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Sells $579,222.03 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.