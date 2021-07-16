WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.30

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$23.30 and last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 14315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.45.

WIR.U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

