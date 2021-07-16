Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 80,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

